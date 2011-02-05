GlobalPlatform Launches Comprehensive Approach to IoT Cybersecurity Implementation

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Building on GlobalPlatform’s previous work to secure the IoT, IoTopia proposes a common framework for standardizing the design, certification, deployment and management of IoT devices. IoTopia device security will be testable and meet vertical and geographical market requirements by building upon the following four foundational pillars:

Security by Design: capabilities and features that go beyond best practice and define how secure components and APIs can be used with existing secure by design standards.

Device Intent: IoTopia leverages IETF’s manufacturer usage descriptions (MUD) and uniform resource identifier (URI) to effectively manage device permissions and access on networks.

Autonomous, Scalable, Secure Device Onboarding (SDO): IoTopia will offer an open, standards-based secure onboarding process to streamline network administration.

Device Lifecycle Management: a range of features and capabilities to manage devices throughout their entire lifecycle, including updates and maintenance to services, in line with international regulations.

The use of proven, internationally deployed GlobalPlatform technologies to bring trust to the IoT ecosystem will also ensure that compliance with the baseline requires low to no additional costs for device makers.

