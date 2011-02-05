Becrypt Launches New Managed SOC Service

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Becrypt announced a new managed Secure Operating Centre (SOC) service targeting both SMEs as well as overstretched teams within larger organisations migrating to cloud.

Developed in response to customer demand, the SOC service evolved as existing customers of Becrypt’s managed service offerings required more resource, expertise and automation for security monitoring. With customers increasingly cloud-focused, agile and adopting mixed resourcing models, Becrypt’s existing cloud platforms and expertise can now be consumed as a managed service allowing organisations to fully or partially outsource both commodity IT and security operations to focus on their core business applications.

The ongoing adoption of cloud services for many organisations can result in an expansion of IT infrastructure and assets falling outside of existing security monitoring. Becrypt’s new service can complement in-house technology expertise to support IT growth or migration, providing a service that leverages expertise and tools that might otherwise be cost prohibitive. The service is managed by vetted staff and based in Becrypt’s head office in London.

The Becrypt SOC service enables organisations to reduce thousands of security events into a manageable list of suspected anomalies. It detects and tracks malicious activity over extended time periods, helping to uncover persistent threats often missed without proactive monitoring. This means it can help organisations detect insider threats with advanced capabilities as well as enable companies to meet regulatory and security compliance requirements, providing real-time visibility for threat detection and prioritisation.

Other key features of the Becrypt SOC include:

• Proactive identification of security incidents and abnormal behaviour

• Provides information for remediation and root cause analysis

• Improved communication and understanding of Security Information Event Management (SIEM) requirements

• A mechanism to help improve customer regulatory compliance and security posture

• Reporting of security metrics including adherence to internationally recognised standards for Information Security Management

• Helps customers focus on their core business deployment scenarios