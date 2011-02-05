Tufin Hires Larry Alston As GM of Cloud and Michal Lewy-Harush As CIO in Latest Round of New Hires

Larry Alston has been named General Manager of Cloud at Tufin. Alston previously held senior and executive management roles at Teradata, Altisource, FuseSource, IONA, and Excelon. As Tufin champions the adoption of security policy management in the cloud, Alston will be responsible for all aspects of Tufin’s cloud-native business.

“As organizations adopt cloud platforms and cloud-native development processes, they need security policy management to discover their cloud security posture, ensure continuous compliance for audit readiness, and establish Zero Trust – using a cloud-native approach,” said Alston. “Tufin delivers on that need. I’m excited to take the helm of our cloud-native business to offer our users security solutions that accelerate their digital transformation to the cloud.”

Michal Lewy-Harush joins Tufin as the company’s CIO, bringing to the company more than 14 years of experience building and leading global technology organizations. Formerly the CIO of on-demand mobility company Gett, Lewy-Harush brings to the role an emphasis on high quality service delivery, proactivity, and customer experience to solve major business challenges through technology and innovation. Prior to Gett, Michal served as a Senior Director of Management Information Systems and Procurement at Outbrain, and prior to that, she served as IT Director at Amdocs.