NTT Security Partners with Europol to Bolster Threat Intelligence

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

NTT Security, the specialised security company of NTT Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3). This latest move forms part of its committment to sharing its strategic threat intelligence with industry partners and law enforcement agencies to prevent cybercrime globally.

The new MoU defines a framework for NTT Security and Europol to exchange strategic threat intelligence as well as information relating to cybersecurity trends and industry best practice. Trust building through public-private sector partnerships is a priorty for NTT Security as it looks to enhance it’s relationship with EC3 which now includes NTT Security’s Global Threat Intelligence and Incident Center (GTIC)

As part of the agreement, NTT Security will support EC3’s mission to strengthen the law enforcement reponse to cyber crime, engage on a range of pertinent areas including input to the annual Internet Organised Crime Threat Assessment (IOCTA), Europol’s flagship strategic report on the emerging threats and developments in cyber crime and the key recommendations to law enforcement, policy makers and regulators to allow them to respond to cybercrime in an effective and concerted manner.

Europol is one of many partners with whom NTT Security collaborates. Others include the National Cyber Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA); Council of Registered Ethical Security Testers (CREST); Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA) Forum of Incident Response Teams (FIRST) and others.




