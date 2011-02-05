Search
Microsoft and CyberArk are the leading companies in GlobalData’s identity management theme for the security software sector

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Microsoft and CyberArk are the leading companies in the identity management theme for the security software sector, according to the latest Thematic Scorecard from GlobalData.

Identity management refers to software whose function is to ensure that the right people (or machines) have access to the parts of the IT system they require to fulfil their role.

Both companies gained the highest Thematic score (5 out of 5) for the identity management theme in GlobalData’s Thematic Scorecard for the security software sector. A Thematic score of 5 out of 5 indicates that the company’s competitive position in this theme will significantly improve its future performance.

On their tail, with scores of 4 out of 5, are Dell, Oracle, Symantec, Broadcom, Verint Systems, Cisco and Micro Focus.

GlobalData’s Thematic Scorecard ranks companies within a sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, generating a leading indicator of future performance.




