Demand for Secure Access, Hybrid IT and Zero Trust Drive Pulse Secure to Double-Digit Growth

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Pulse Secure announced that growing demand for hybrid IT and Zero Trust Secure Access, resulted in double digit deal volume growth in the first half of 2019. Additionally, the company announced significant achievements in product innovation, channel programs, customer service and talent acquisition.

”

Pulse Secure is uniquely positioned to bring together crucial secure access functions with required interoperability for hybrid IT and multi-cloud. Key milestones behind the company’s outstanding growth for 1H2019 include:

• Pulse Secure Access Suites sales grew by 98% year over year; nearly twice the demand for suites over last year

• Pulse Secure realized double-digit deal volume growth, including new products and service business, with subscriptions increasing by 44%

• Bookings included the highest number of deals greater than $100,000 in Pulse Secure history

• Pulse One Manager, including mobile security, cloud security and single sign-on, grew by more than 50%

• Network Access Control (NAC) business grew by 45% year over year across federal, Europe and Middle East markets, and we were recognized as a top 3 enterprise NAC provider _. • New offerings were launched, including Pulse SDP, extended support and onsite services, and a global solution training and certification program

• New Access Now partner program designed to accelerate channel sales and service opportunities while advancing MSSP enablement

• Industry Net Promoter Score (NPS) rating increased to 52, with a customer renewal rate of over 92%

Product Innovation Extends Zero Trust Network Access for Hybrid IT

Announced in February, the Pulse SDP solution integrates Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) architecture within the award-winning Pulse Secure Access platform, offering customers a flexible path to SDP. This approach extends the company’s foundation of Zero Trust access for hybrid IT with enhanced usability, deployment flexibility, automated provisioning and reduced cost of ownership. Pulse SDP offers dual-mode VPN and SDP architecture to provide single-pane-of-glass secure access management with uniform policy management and granular, stateful access enforcement across data center and cloud applications.

Growth, Culture and Engagement Attract Top Talent

The Pulse Secure focus on individual growth, employee engagement and corporate culture continues to attract top talent globally. Pulse Secure has increased its global workforce by 5% across support, engineering, sales and marketing and institutionalized professional development across all disciplines, with participation increasing by 60%. In addition, the company’s local charitable programs are seeing an employee participation rate increase of nearly 50%.