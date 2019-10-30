Trustonic to Contribute to the Development of PCI Security Standards as Council’s Newest Participating Organization

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Trustonic, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a new Participating Organization. Trustonic will work with the PCI SSC to help secure payment data worldwide through the ongoing development and adoption of the PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven and effective data security standards and programs. The keystone is the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), which provides an actionable framework for developing a robust payment card data security process and preventing, detecting and mitigating criminal attacks and breaches.

As a Participating Organization, Trustonic adds its voice to the standards development process and will collaborate with a growing community of more than 800 Participating Organizations to improve payment security worldwide. Trustonic will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council and share cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.