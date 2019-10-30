Toshiba Memory to Rebrand as “Kioxia” in October

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH announced that it will officially change its name to Kioxia Europe GmbH on October 1, 2019. The name Kioxia (kee-ox-ee-uh) will be adopted for the names of all Toshiba Memory companies, largely effective on the same date.

Kioxia is a combination of the Japanese word kioku meaning “memory” and the Greek word axia meaning “value”. Merging “memory” with “value”, Kioxia represents the company’s mission to uplift the world with “memory”, which forms the foundation of the company’s vision. Kioxia will cultivate the new era of memory, defined by rapidly increasing demands for large-capacity, high-performance storage and data processing, which positions the company to grow sustainably as a leading flash memory producer for many years to come.

Toshiba Memory Corporation has driven the technological evolution of flash memory from its invention of NAND flash memory in 1987 through its introduction of the latest 3D flash memory, BiCS FLASHTM. As society creates increasing amounts of active data through new technologies such as 5G, IoT and cloud computing, more memory and storage is needed than ever before. As an industry pioneer and continued global leader in flash memory and solid-state drives, we are well-positioned to enable our digital society to launch into a new era of memory.