Optimal IdM and Precise Technologies Partner to Address IAM Market in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Optimal IdM, a provider of Identity Access Management (IAM) solutions, has partnered with Precise Technologies who will be the exclusive value-added distributor (VAD) of The OptimalCloud™ in the META market - Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

The OptimalCloud™ is a scalable and customizable IAM solution that deploys easily and provides seamless and secure access to thousands of applications using single sign-on technology.

Precise Technologies, a VAD specializing in disruptive and emerging technologies focused on cyber security, information security, digital & cloud transformation, and AI-based analytics solutions, will now distribute and support Optimal IdM in expanding its market presence in the META region, by fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.




