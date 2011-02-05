Trustonic Awarded Cybersecurity Certification By French Government

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Trustonic has been awarded the new Security Visa by the French National Cybersecurity Agency. This prestigious stamp of approval is used by the Agence nationale de la sécurité des systèmes d’information (ANSSI) to help commercial businesses and government organizations make informed decisions about cybersecurity solutions.

The ANSSI Security Visa recognizes the most secure, reliable and robust solutions. This certification is based on extensive penetration testing and in-depth analysis which ensures compliance with stringent international standards.

The Trustonic platform is already embedded into more than 1.5 billion devices and combines hardware and software security with development tools that make building the most secure mobile apps easy for developers. Trustonic provides a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), a hardware-based security technology that offers a secure operating system (OS) isolated from the normal device OS, utilizing a unique and distinct trusted identity embedded into devices during manufacture. This makes the device, and trusted applications running on it that have been developed using Trustonic’s SDK, highly protected against threats and enables enhanced security such as biometric authentication and secure PIN entry.