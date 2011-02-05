Arrow Electronics Recognized as EMEA Distributor of the Year by Riverbed

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics announced that it has won the Riverbed Technology EMEA Distributor of the Year 2017 Award. The awards were presented at the Riverbed Partner Summit 2018, the company’s annual partner conference, on April 30 – May 2 in Huntington Beach, California. The Riverbed Partner Awards recognize partners for excellence in delivering on customer needs and driving business results.