Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Arrow Electronics Recognized as EMEA Distributor of the Year by Riverbed

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Global technology provider Arrow Electronics announced that it has won the Riverbed Technology EMEA Distributor of the Year 2017 Award. The awards were presented at the Riverbed Partner Summit 2018, the company’s annual partner conference, on April 30 – May 2 in Huntington Beach, California. The Riverbed Partner Awards recognize partners for excellence in delivering on customer needs and driving business results.

Arrow and Riverbed are looking back to a close relationship since 2006. As a global distributor, Arrow is fully certified for the US, EMEA and APAC regions and has a distribution contract with Riverbed which spans many countries.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 