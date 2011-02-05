ChamberSign France honored with a security visa from the National Cybersecurity Agency of France (ANSSI)

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

June 21rst , ChamberSign France was awarded a “security visa” in Paris. This first security visa award ceremony from the ANSSI took place in the presence of Mr Guillaume Poupard, ANSSI’s General Manager and Mr Mounir Mahjoubi ,Digital State Secretary.

Announced at the International Cybersecurity Forum (ICF) in January 2018, the ANSSI Security Visa identifies security solutions that have been tested and approved by the National Cybersecurity Agency of France. Its purpose is to enable users to easily recognize the most secure and reliable dematerialization solutions. During this presentation of the first Visas, ChamberSign France received the qualification as a trusted provider for its electronic certification services. This distinction rewards its 18 years of expertise. Precursor in its field, Chambersign France has always endeavored to produce electronic certificates issued in compliance with the most stringent standards of the profession, thus ensuring a very high level of security in electronic exchanges.

This authorization is in addition to other certifications already obtained by ChamberSign France such as ISO 9001: 2015, the RGS or eIDAS.