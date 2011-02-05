Datrium Appoints Joe Vranicar as Chief Revenue Officer

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Datrium is experiencing accelerated growth with large enterprises, and will benefit from Vranicar’s proven track record of selling cloud services and converged infrastructure to organisations with the largest infrastructure needs on the planet. Vranicar previously ran an incredibly successful team for Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a Sales VP for the Virtual Computing Environment Company (VCE), he grew sales from $18 million to $370 million in just three years in his Division. Vranicar comes to Datrium from SaaS company, Sprinklr, where he served as Senior VP of Sales, and has also held numerous sales executive positions at EMC, Cisco, Juniper and HP.

Datrium’s success has been fueled by its award-winning DVX, a high-end HCI platform designed for large enterprise and service provider cloud data centres. Datrium’s new breed of convergence has proven to be a gamechanger for global enterprises who trust DVX to deliver breakthrough performance and availability for their business critical data while saving them time and money.