A10 Networks Names New Vice President of EMEA Sales

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

A10 Networks announced the appointment of Anthony Webb as vice president of sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In his role as vice president, reporting to White, Webb is responsible for managing and growing A10’s sales operations in EMEA, as well as leading the company’s sales and channel strategy across the theater.

Webb’s extensive EMEA experience spans the enterprise, service provider and channel/partner segments. Before joining A10, he served as vice president EMEA of Ixia Technologies, focusing on maintaining Ixia’s position as the leading provider in network testing while driving their leadership status in network visibility. Prior to joining Ixia, he held positions at the vice president and managing director level for Juniper Networks, running sales organizations across EMEA and in the UK. In 2000, he joined Cisco as sales manager for service provider and enterprise verticals in the UK, before serving as enterprise sales director emerging markets with Cisco in MEA, then collaboration sales director emerging markets. He left Cisco in 2011 to return to the UK.

Webb started his career after graduating as a mechanical production engineer from MCT (Maidenhead College of Technology) in Berkshire, England. He joined British Telecom in 1992, leading various business units for the company covering the US, Europe and Japan.