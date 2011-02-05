TrustArc Acquires Nymity to Reimagine Privacy

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

TrustArc Inc, and Toronto-based Nymity, Inc., the two most experienced global privacy technology providers, are combining forces through the TrustArc acquisition of Nymity. Together, the two organizations will accelerate the development of the next generation of technology-driven privacy solutions. The combination of industry expertise and intelligent technology represents the ideal approach to meeting growing data privacy requirements driven by escalating public expectations and regulations around the world.

Unmatched Experience Fosters Tremendous Opportunity

Over the past two decades, TrustArc has evolved from its origins as the pioneer in enabling organizations to demonstrate trust online through seals and certifications to today’s leading intelligence-driven privacy management platform provider. Since 2002, Nymity has delivered the industry’s most robust practical privacy research, assessment, and data subject rights solutions, helping organizations in all industry sectors around the world design, build, and manage their privacy programs.

Acquisition Increases TrustArc Global Footprint by 50 Percent

With its acquisition of Nymity, TrustArc is further establishing Canada as a key development center, with operations now in Toronto and Vancouver. The companies are also combining their operations in Europe to increase support for organizations that must manage their compliance with GDPR, as well as complex regional and cross-border obligations.

Alignment Delivers Suite of Accountability, Risk, and Compliance Solutions

The Nymity line of privacy solutions is now part of the TrustArc platform. The Nymity Privacy Management Accountability Framework is being aligned with the TrustArc Privacy and Data Governance Framework to deliver an integrated suite of accountability, risk, and compliance solutions powered by the TrustArc platform to address records of processing and data inventories, assessments, and data subject rights management.

Nymity’s 18 years of experience and expertise in delivering practical research will bolster the actionable Privacy Intelligence embedded in the TrustArc Platform, including its Intelligence Engine, Privacy Profile, and newly launched Risk Profile.

Nymity received deal support and advice on the transaction from Dentons, Vista Point Advisors and from Shaun McDonald as strategic advisor to the CEO.