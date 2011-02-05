Search
HOSTEUR joins the narrow circle of HDS certified hosting providers in France

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

HOSTEUR has successfully obtained its HDS certification (Health Data Hosting Provider or Hébergeur de Données de Santé in French). The latter, coupled with the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, allows the company to serve customers working in the health sector by offering them accommodation that complies with all the requirements described in the French public health code.

The HDS certification demonstrates HOSTEUR’s ability to ensure the security, availability, confidentiality, backup and control of personal health information.

This certification is all the more important for HOSTEUR because all professionals wishing to host personal health data (hospitals, medical practices, e-health professionals, pharmacies, medical start-ups, etc.) must use the services of a certified provider. By joining the exclusive circle of HDS-certified hosting providers, HOSTEUR is now entering a new market with strong potential.




