HOSTEUR joins the narrow circle of HDS certified hosting providers in France

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

HOSTEUR has successfully obtained its HDS certification (Health Data Hosting Provider or Hébergeur de Données de Santé in French). The latter, coupled with the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification, allows the company to serve customers working in the health sector by offering them accommodation that complies with all the requirements described in the French public health code.