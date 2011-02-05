Thycotic Offers Free Cyber Security “Election Protection Toolkit”

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic released a free, online cyber security Election Protection Toolkit to help campaign organizations protect themselves from hackers during the 2020 election cycle.

The toolkit focuses on helping federal, state and local campaign staffers prevent attacks on their computer credentials and passwords by foreign government hackers and other cybercriminals.

Cyber security tools are provided to educate campaign staff on how to avoid typical methods of compromising their communications such as cracking weak user passwords and getting unsuspecting users to click on links that download malware in phishing attacks.

“With the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the United States Cyber Command expanding efforts to identify and stop foreign influence and criminal activity in our elections,” said James Legg, President and CEO at Thycotic. “It’s important that we in the cybersecurity industry do our part to secure our democratic process.”

The cyber security Election Protection Toolkit includes:

“Digital Tips for Defending Democracy” poster that can be easily printed and distributed to campaign staff members and posted in their offices.

Free Cybersecurity for Dummies eBook explains best practices to safeguard online activities for non-technical audiences.

Incident Response Template provides an action guide in the event a campaign experiences a cyber security breach.

In addition, the Election Protection Toolkit includes links to additional free online tools, such as:

Password Strength Checker

Strong Password Generator