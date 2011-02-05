Vanderbilt Adds Third-party Biometric Readers to Ever-expanding Portfolio

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

The latest addition to the ever-growing access control portfolio comes off the back of the launch of the company’s Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) readers, plus the inclusion of Akuvox’s IP Door Entry Phones into their collection of products. As with the BLE readers, the Biometric readers integrate with Vanderbilt’s access control ACT Enterprise software, version 2.10 or later.

The ZKTeco Biometric readers that now integrate with Vanderbilt’s ACT Enterprise are the MA300, the SF420, and theSLK20R. These readers are renowned for their fast and accurate fingerprint algorithm, easy installation and connectivity, and smooth operation and management.

Turning to the SF420, McCarthy states that the SF420, “Brings the flexibility to be installed as a standalone or with any third-party panels that support 26-bit Wiegand.

Adding further weight to the advantages of the MA300, it also contains full access control features with anti-passback, an access control interface for third-party electric locks, a door sensor, an exit button, an alarm, and a doorbell. Moreover, it works with ACT Mifare Classic cards. The SF420 also works with ACT Mifare Classic cards, but only UID versions.

The final addition to the portfolio is the SLK20R. For the MA300 and the SF420 to work with ACT Enterprise software,one enrollment reader, the SLK20R, is required. The SLK20R primarily operates by capturing the fingerprint template into the ACT Enterprise software, and then the template is distributed to the readers on a network via IP.

These new Biometric readers can be enrolled by an administrator card when the device works in standalone mode. TCP/IP and RS485 are available so that the devices can be connected quickly and conveniently.

A license is also required to work with ACT Enterprise. ACTE-Bio licenses are sold as a per door license.