Thycotic Expands Enterprise-Grade Privileged Access Management-as-a-Service Solution

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Thycotic announced an expansion of its industry-leading PAM-as-a-service solution by offering its Privilege Manager in the cloud. Privilege Manager version 10.6 eliminates complexity and lowers costs for organizations implementing least privilege policies and application control. Utilizing a cloud architecture, Privilege Manager Cloud supports enterprise needs at scale, managing privilege elevation and implementing least privilege across hundreds of thousands of endpoints from a central dashboard.

With the launch of Privilege Manager Cloud 10.6, all products within the company’s end-to-end PAM solution are now available in the cloud with full enterprise-grade functionality. Now companies can manage all types of privileges – from application and service accounts to local administrative rights on endpoints – without the management burden or overhead of on-premise security tools.

Thycotic Privilege Manager Cloud mitigates critical vulnerabilities on endpoints by removing excess privileges that create entry points for cyberattacks. Within a least privilege model, policy-based application control elevates, denies, allows, reduces or quarantines applications automatically so people can continue to do their jobs securely and helpdesk support tickets decrease.

Hundreds of thousands of machines in an enterprise deployment can simultaneously communicate with Privilege Manager Cloud, check policies and execute application control 24x7. Enterprises that often provision hundreds or even thousands of devices in a single day can easily install Privilege Manager Cloud on all employee workstations and servers.