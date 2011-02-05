Jazz Networks launches fully-customizable insider threat detection and response Hyper-programmable policy engine enables automated workforce cybersecurity training

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Jazz Networks announces that its newest release makes it the first of its kind to enable fully-customizable insider threat detection and response. Built to support the entire timeline of an attack, operators can now simultaneously detect unknown threats from unsupervised machine learning, known threats from its new policy engine, and automate their response actions for data-in-motion.

Recently recognized as the winner of a US Cyber Command competition, Jazz Networks continues to stand out from other top cybersecurity vendors by providing a mix of the most needed capabilities. Unlike most DLP technologies, the Jazz Platform is not restricted to solely reporting on policy violations. It continuously captures all endpoint and server events to provide a full-picture when an issue arises, versus limited violation data. Similarly with UBA vendors, while many provide a detailed view into employee behavior, they often don’t support real-time actions to respond to detected threats.

The platform’s new policy engine enables operators to leverage out-of-the-box policy packs based on typical insider threat indicators. New policy groups can also be created in just seconds, with customization to suit the customer’s IT policies and security needs. For more technical teams, the policies are comprised of python code snippets that can be extended without requiring any upgrades to the platform.

A popular use case for the new policy engine is employee education, where instant pop-up notifications are displayed on-screen for any user activity that goes against security policies. For example, if an employee uploads a document that contains “Company Confidential” on a browser, they would be instantly notified as to why it’s against corporate policy. These customizable notifications associate an explanation with an event as it happens, allowing companies to automate workforce security training with minimal effort.