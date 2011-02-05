New iland Autopilot Managed Recovery for DRaaS Simplifies and Accelerates Disaster Recovery

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

The latest upgrade to iland’s DRaaS portfolio, iland Autopilot Managed Recovery is a fully managed business continuity solution, integrated with Veeam and Zerto, that is designed to accelerate application recovery in the event of a data loss or significant downtime. The solution is designed for customers with limited internal disaster recovery resources and experience, giving them a complete recovery strategy that covers planning, onboarding, testing and ongoing management of DR.

In addition to providing top-to-bottom management over on-boarding, failover testing and change control, Autopilot Managed Recovery also delivers customer-defined, SLA-backed RTOs and RPOs with advanced runbook documentation focused on application recovery, as well as enhanced visibility and reporting over key service metrics, service levels and overall service health.

iland Autopilot Managed Recovery for DRaaS is available from iland and through its global network of partners. The company’s seamless support and integration with Veeam and Zerto helps customers and resellers deploy and manage DR solutions faster with less demand on internal IT.

iland backs the new Autopilot Managed Recovery with more than nine datacenters around the world and deep expertise in data regulatory compliance in the United States and the United Kingdom. The solution joins an award-winning portfolio of cloud-based backup and disaster recovery solutions integrated closely with Veeam and Zerto. iland has been recognised as Veeam Impact Cloud & Service Provider Partner of the Year for North America in 2015 and 2017 and named Veeam Innovation Award Winner in 2018 and 2019. And this month it was named Cloud Service Partner of the year by Zerto.