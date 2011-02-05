ThreatQuotient Launches META Operations in Partnership with StarLink

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

ThreatQuotient™ announced a strategic partnership and value added distributor (VAD) agreement with StarLink. According to the terms of the agreement, StarLink will promote and distribute ThreatQuotient’s platform, ThreatQ™, through its extensive network of channel partners and solution providers across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

The ability for organisations to continuously ensure the security of their data and support the business needs of their customers is becoming a more critical factor of success; and the success of cybersecurity strategies within an organization is leaning more and more on threat intelligence to relieve the workload that security teams are facing, and support organisations in making the right choices for solutions to map and monitor their risks in real time. ThreatQ’s security operations solutions will help enterprises stay ahead of threats and will help StarLink’s customers handle incidents more efficiently, and to determine with more precision the measures they need to take to reduce risk and protect their environment.

Large and small threat intelligence teams benefit by using ThreatQ to apply customer-defined scoring of intelligence, quickly deploy threat data to existing sensor grids, and cornerstone workflows to focus on time to detect (TTD) and time to respond (TTR). ThreatQ also enables a shared understanding across teams and tools within an organisation’s defense infrastructure. The platform serves reactive use cases (responding to events) as well as proactive use cases (anticipating threats, orchestrating and synchronising threat intelligence across systems), and supports future use cases by adapting to changing business needs. Leveraging an integrated self-tuning Threat Library™, Adaptive Workbench™ and Open Exchange™, ThreatQ has become the foundation of security operations and threat management systems across the globe.