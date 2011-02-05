Infosys Opens New Cyber Defence Centre in Bucharest, Romania

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Infosys announced the launch of its state-of-the-art Cyber Defence Center in Bucharest, Romania. The Defence Center is an expansion of services delivered through the Infosys Digital Innovation Center which opened in Bucharest earlier this year.

The Defence Center will provide end-to-end, real-time, 24/7 cyber security monitoring and protection services to support European and global businesses on their digital transformation journey. These services, including security monitoring, management and remediation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery and response, will be delivered by certified and highly skilled cyber security professionals. The services offered comply with country-specific regulatory requirements.

Infosys is expanding its current team in Romania by recruiting local talent and investing in advanced training for both its current employees and new hires.