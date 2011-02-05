John McAdam joins big data analytics firm Quantexa

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

With over 30 years’ experience, McAdam served as president and CEO of F5 Networks where he brought the company to profitability and grew annual revenue from $100 million to $2 billion. Prior to this, he was General Manager of the web server sales business at IBM, after serving for 10 years as President and COO of Sequent Computer Systems, which was sold to IBM in September 1999.

Working with Tier 1 customers globally, including HSBC, Quantexa empowers organisations to make better decisions through a greater understanding of context. Using dynamic entity resolution and advanced network analytics, Quantexa allows businesses to see the bigger picture and solve real-world challenges in financial crime, customer insight and data analytics.

The company has raised over $25 million in venture capital funding to date, and over the past 12 months annual recurring revenue has grown over 400%. It has accomplished rapid global expansion, with over 200 staff across offices in London, New York, Boston, Toronto, Belgium, Singapore, Melbourne and Sydney.