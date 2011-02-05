Third annual RegTech100 announces the tech companies transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

The RegTech (regulatory technology) industry has grown to be one of the most important sectors within financial technology over the past three years. Over $14bn has been invested in RegTech companies since 2016, as financial institutions grapple with the complexities of new regulatory requirements. Employing RegTech solutions to modernize the compliance function is now mission-critical for financial institutions globally.

As a result, this year’s process to identify the leading 100 RegTech companies was more competitive than ever. A panel of analysts and industry experts voted from a longlist of over 1,000 companies produced by RegTech Analyst. Fifty-three new companies entered the RegTech100 for 2020 and the finalists were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the compliance function.

“Employing RegTech solutions to modernize the compliance function is now mission-critical for financial institutions globally,” said Mariyan Dimitrov, head of research at RegTech Analyst. “Even though 51% of RegTech100 companies are based within the UK or US, the spread of RegTech innovation has seen companies from another 23 countries make the list.”

Among the leading RegTech companies are:

IDMission: offers comprehensive KYC solution platform MyComplianceOffice: provides compliance monitoring solution to manage conduct risk

Theta Lake: leverages applied AI to automatically detect regulatory risks in audio, video, and collaboration chat content

KYCPortal: real-time, risk-driven lifecycle management platform with full ownership of policy automation, increasing operational efficiencies and redefining business relationship outreach

MAP FinTech: leading RegTech provider for the financial services industry, specializing in regulatory reporting solutions Ascent: offers AI-powered solutions for regulatory change management and obligations management

Red Oak Compliance: the advertising compliance review software of choice in the financial services industry

Eventus Systems: provides risk management and market surveillance solutions for capital markets organizations

SmartSearch: AML platform incorporating fully automated Sanction, PEP, SIP and RCA screening

Kaizen Reporting: provides quality assurance services for regulatory reporting for financial institutions

Sensiple: enables financial institutions to adhere to multiple regulatory bodies and automate end-to-end regulatory processes, data governance, and compliance workflows

Waymark: uses NLP to ensure firms can demonstrate that their teams comply with relevant legislative and regulatory requirements

Enveil: protecting Data-in-Use to enable secure search, analytics, sharing, and collaboration

SteelEye: enables firms to Comply Smarter™ by managing their regulatory obligations through a single platform and gaining value from their data Allatus: enables the creation of a reusable Data Knowledge Base including end to end Data lineage