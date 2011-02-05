Coronet Partners with Coalition to Offer Combined Enterprise-Grade Cybersecurity and Cyber Insurance Product for Small and Midsize Businesses

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Coronet announce a cutting-edge partnership with Coalition, the leading cyber insurance provider for small and midsized businesses. Through this partnership, Coronet customers may obtain market-leading cyber insurance products offered by Coalition, combining Coronet’s data breach protection platform with cyber insurance coverage up to $500,000. Together, Coronet and Coalition are filling a significant void in cybersecurity - accessibility to cyber insurance - by becoming the first industry partners to protect the full spectrum of small and midsized business cyber risk.

Coalition and Coronet have partnered with the goal of making cyber insurance and cybersecurity more accessible for small and midsized businesses, as many are traditionally uninsured or under-protected from cyber incidents. While they face just as many threats as large corporations, small businesses often lack the time, money and resources needed to protect themselves against breaches. This partnership democratizes access to cyber insurance products to a broad group of smaller businesses that are already taking proactive steps to improve their security posture by using Coronet’s data breach protection platform.

Ensuring complete security for a business, including email security, cloud applications, bring-your-own-devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and data security, can be an operational nightmare. Instead of using multiple, expensive systems, Coronet created an all-in-one cyber defense platform that uses AI to monitor all of a business’s security needs. This cost-effective approach is making enterprise-grade security more attainable for SMBs and SMEs. Moving forward, Coronet strengthens its value to customers even further by making available a trusted cyber insurance product tailored by Coalition to their unique exposures.

Coronet is an industry leader in data breach protection for companies that use the cloud, and this partnership will allow their customers to access a trusted cyber insurance product tailored by Coalition to their specific exposure requirements. The bundled insurance offering will be included as part of Coronet’s Platinum product at no additional cost. For more information on the Coronet cybersecurity products + Coalition insurance products, visit coro.net.