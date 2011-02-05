Kacific and Tata Communications Ink Global IP Connectivity and Cyber Security Deal

November 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) has selected Tata Communications[1] to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite, Kacific1. Tata Communications will provide global internet and state-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific’s Ka-band satellite network.

Tata Communications is a leading digital infrastructure service provider and is one of the world’s largest telecommunication companies with a global network reaching over 200 countries and territories. The company serves over 7,000 customers globally that represent over 300 of the Fortune 500. Tata Communications’ global network will provide multi gigabit connectivity with unparalleled redundancy and security to Kacific. Kacific will benefit from the Tata Communications’ advanced subsea fibre network which underpins the internet backbone, where its network carries around 30% of the world’s internet routes.

Kacific1 is a High Throughput Satellite (HTS) that will use 56 high-power Ka-band beams to deliver affordable, high-speed broadband to telecommunications companies, internet service providers and governments in South East Asia and the Pacific.

[1] TATA COMMUNICATIONS and TATA are trademarks of Tata Sons Private Limited in some countries