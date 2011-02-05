The Vivaldi browser and Qwant search engine team up to better European browsing habits

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

The Vivaldi browser integrates Qwant, the European search engine in its list of search options. With this partnership the two companies hope to further encourage users to protect their privacy online.

Vivaldi, the only European browser, continues to put the privacy of its users as one of its highest priorities. Teaming up with Europe’s leading search engine Qwant escalates its mission to provide its users with more privacy-focused search options.

With this new update, Internet users will be able to search the web with desired results without any advertising profiling. Both Vivaldi and Qwant do not track their users nor gather or trade any private information of their users; paving way for an entire fast-growing ethical ecosystem in Europe.

Qwant is the first European search engine that has its own web indexing technology. It protects the privacy of its users and allow them to search the web efficiently with relevant results. The integration with Vivaldi allows both to share their common values and objectives: respect for privacy, data protection, and neutrality. Qwant is also motivated by the implementation of sustainable digital development and offers their users to benefit from the Vivaldi browser which share the same values.