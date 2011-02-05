RiskIQ announced the appointment of Dan Schoenbaum to the position of President and COO

RiskIQ announced the appointment of software industry veteran Dan Schoenbaum to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, Schoenbaum’s immediate focus will be growing revenue and to accelerate go-to-market efforts for RiskIQ, which build products that allow enterprises to efficiently understand their digital attack surface and mitigate cyber threats outside the firewall across their digital presence.

A seasoned growth expert, Schoenbaum brings more than 23 years of diverse executive management experience at high-growth software companies, having led marketing, research and development, product, and sales efforts toward successful IPOs, buy-side acquisitions, and over $5B in exits.

Prior to RiskIQ, Schoenbaum was the CEO of Cooladata, a big data behavioral analytics platform for web and mobile applications. He also served as CEO of Redbooth, a web-based workplace collaboration tool, where he grew the company from startup to Gartner “Cool Vendor” with over a million users worldwide. As the COO and Chief Business Development Officer for Tripwire, a leader in the enterprise security market, Schoenbaum acquired complementary technologies and helped take the company up-market to large enterprises, tripling revenues and eventually leading the company to a successful IPO filing and subsequent acquisition.

Schoenbaum, who was also the chairman of M&A and strategy at Compuware, a billion-dollar enterprise software company and is credited with the creation of an $800M line of products at Mercury Interactive (acquired by HP for $4.6B), will join RiskIQ during a period of all-time high revenue and customer retention.