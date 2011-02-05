Societe Generale Group and Wavestone reward four startups for the “Banking Cybersecurity Innovation Awards”

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

Societe Generale Group and Wavestone rewarded, on July 4th during the Societe Generale’s TechWeek, four startups for the second edition of the « Banking Cybersecurity Innovation Awards ».

Winners of the 2018 awards

The jury of the 2018 BCSIA, comprising managing directors and experts from Societe Generale and Wavestone, as well as from ANSSI, Institut Mines Telecom and Les Echos, rewarded the four winners selected from a shortlist of eight startups finalists:

CopSonic for the “Grand prix BCSIA 2018”: CopSonic develops and sells a wireless communication technology based on ultrasound as sensors to exchange small batches of secure information between electronic devices.

GitGuardian for the “Data customer protection” category: GitGuardian helps companies to protect themselves against leak of sensitive cloud-based data by scanning the whole planet’s open-source code and alerting companies when they find access keys to those cloud services.

Ubble.ai for “AI and combating fraud” category:

Ubble.ai allows clients to confirm simply and securely their identity with an on-line user identity verification technology and to use their identity documents on Internet in a reliable, practical and respectful of their private life way.

Icare Technologies for the “France special" category: ICARE Technologies develops a secure identification token, associated with an application, which can substitute wallet and key ring.

The winner of “Grand Prix BCSIA 2018” can test its solution within Societe Generale and join Wavestone’s startup accelerator programme, Shake’Up, to accelerate its B2B/major account development.

The winners of prizes “Data Customer Protection” and “AI and combating fraud” have the opportunity to present their solution to the Societe Generale Cybersecurity Innovation Committee and at the Wavestone Innovation Corners and will have coaching sessions with experts of the both companies.

The winner of the “France special” prize see its solution promoted within the French ecosystem.

“As a Group, we accompany startups innovative SMEs. Cybersecurity is a strategic priority for Societe Generale, trusted partner of our clients,” said Thierry Olivier, CISO Societe Generale Group. The “Banking CyberSecurity Innovation Awards” With the advent of new technologies and usages, the instantaneous nature of the digital experience and the exponential increase in data production, cybercrime-related threats and incidents are increasing steadily.

Societe Generale is measuring the risks of this growing cybercriminality and prioritising the protection of its information systems and the data entrusted to the bank by its clients. Wavestone, one of Europe’s leading consulting firms, is adopting innovative approaches to supporting its clients by identifying and minimising these new risks. The “Banking Cybersecurity Innovation Awards” invites European startups and innovative SMEs to submit and promote their cybersecurity solutions. This major open innovation initiative aims to increase contacts and exchanges with ecosystem players in order to co-build security solutions for the bank’s systems and exchanges with its clients and to maintain its role as a trusted third party. Organization of the awards More than 30 startups and innovative SMEs from all over Europe participated in the second edition of the “Banking CyberSecurity Innovation Awards”.

The applications submitted all cover current issues in cybersecurity, such as authentication, infrastructure security, the combating of fraud, as well as application security and data protection.

A shortlist of eight finalist startups was selected during the initial selection process, all of whom presented their projects to a jury selected for its technical and strategic expertise:

• Gérôme Billois, Partner Cybersecurity Wavestone

• Frederic Cuppens, Chair Holder of Cyber Institut Mine Telecom

• Benoit Grisoni, Chief Executive Officer Boursorama, Societe Generale

• Pascal Imbert, CEO Wavestone

• Christophe Leblanc, Group Head of Resources and Innovation, Société Générale

• Reza Maghsoudnia, Strategic Development Director, Wavestone

• Thierry Olivier, Group CISO, Societe Generale

• Guillaume Poupard, General Director, ANSSI

• Yves Vilagines, Entrepreneurs and special folders manager, Les Echos

“The significant number of applications reveals the dynamism of the innovation ecosystem on security subjects, in particular in France” said Gérôme Billois, Partner Cybersecurity Wavestone.