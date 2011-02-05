The Caisse d’Epargne Ile-de-France bank wins the BPCE “Make it Simple” Award with STID Mobile ID®!

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

STid Mobile ID® is a solution developed by STid, pioneering leader in the design of secure solutions. It has reinvented access control by integrating the functions of a secure access card within a smartphone. This user-friendly solution has considerably improved the life of the 5,000 employees and visitors at Caisse d’Epargne Ile-de-France. They can now use their smartphone for all company applications, including building access, printing management and food services payments.

“We needed an innovative, practical and user-friendly access control system. STid Mobile ID® is used for building security, to manage the flow of thousands of staff and integrate all our applications into a single system,” explains Guillaume MARTIN, Project Manager for the Caisse d’Epargne Ile-de-France Security Department.

Security has also been simplified and improved, facilitating the management of different branches without keys or physical RFID cards. STid Mobile ID® prevents the fraudulent use of data stored in the application through strong dual authentication with the reader and data encryption mechanisms that establish a single-use, hidden exchange.

The CEIDF, systems integrator Synchronic and STid worked together to quickly roll out the smart solution with “test” installations of hundreds of compact Architect® One Blue readers. By 2019, this solution will be rolled out definitively to all bank sites, including its head office in the 13th arrondissement of Paris and its 455 bank branches. “Innovation is in our DNA and the large-scale roll-out of over 1500 card readers with centralized management gave us extra motivation to ensure this project was a complete success,” explained Yves CLOUSIER, Director of Technology and Sales at Synchronic.

According to Vincent DUPART, CEO of STid, this new project is the result of the increasing use of smartphones, including in more regulated environments, such as banking, which require higher levels of security. “STid Mobile ID® leverages on the benefits of smartphones to create a unique user experience based on intuitive identification methods that do not compromise user safety. Taking part in the “Make it Simple” contest organized by the BPCE Group and winning this award has helped improve the visibility of digital access cards on the market. We are convinced that smartphones will simplify identification and significantly improve employee compliance with corporate security policies!”