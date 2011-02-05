Onfido welcomes another document fraud specialist Michael Van Gestel to help take market’s most secure Identity Verification technology global

February 2018 by Marc Jacob

Onfido announces that it has hired Michael Van Gestel as Identity Document Fraud Consultant. The document fraud specialist brings over 18 years’ experience in Government, technology and educational roles, and will help the company further enhance its document checking solution as it expands into new territories.

Michael is an expert in the field of Identity Document verification and authentication, having worked in government positions at the Dutch Immigration Office and the Forgery Department at Schiphol Airport. Michael has also provided Identity Document Authentication training at the Expertise Centre Identity Fraud and Documents (ECID), sharing his knowledge with embassies, consulates, airlines, security agencies, immigration offices and police departments all over the world. Most recently, Michael has worked as a Document Expert at IDchecker, and as a Document Expert at Keesing Technologies, where he was one of the founders of the ID Academy – a knowledge and education center for Identity document authentication.

Michael joins Onfido as the company enters its next stage of international growth. Onfido’s Identity Verification technology requires just a photo of an identity document and a short selfie video to onboard new users to over 1,500 financial, gaming and sharing economy companies worldwide. As the company expands into new territories, Michael will work closely with the Machine Learning and Fraud teams to help Onfido’s Machine Learning technology detect new and evolving fraud techniques.