Change of the Nomination Committee in Proact IT Group AB
February 2018 by Marc Jacob
As previously announced, a Nomination Committee, in accordance with the decision of the Proact Annual General Meeting 2017, has been appointed to work out proposals to be submitted at the Company’s Annual General Meeting 2018. The Nomination Committee shall be represented by the company’s four largest shareholders regards to voting rights as well as the Chairman of the Board.
Swedbank Robur Fonder has divested its entire shareholding in Proact IT Group AB on February 12, 2018. At the same time, as of 12 February 2018, TVF TopCo Limited acquired shares in Proact IT Group AB, which means that they are now the third largest shareholder in terms of voting rights. Due to these share transactions, a new Nomination Committee has been formed consisting of Jens Ismunden (Grenspecialisten), Stephanie Gabrielsson (Skandia Liv), Erik Malmberg (TVF TopCo Limited) and Anders Hultmark (IGC and outgoing Chairman of Proact IT Group AB).
