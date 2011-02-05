Thales unveils new digital platform to optimise and strengthen customers’ security capabilities

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

hales is anticipating the future security requirements of operators responsible for keeping the public safe, from threat prediction to response, including incident detection and situation awareness. The solution seamlessly integrates all types of security systems and services, and offers unrivalled data processing performance to cover the full spectrum of operator requirements.

This fully fledged digital command centre from Thales is based on a platform that processes and analyses the huge volumes of data generated by thousands of physical and virtual sensors. This new solution enables security operators to better anticipate, detect and resolve incidents and supports them at every stage of the process.

Today, operators are faced with an exponential rise in the volume of data from an increasing number of sources, including physical sensors, virtual sensors and open-source intelligence. Thales’s new solution ties together, processes and analyses all this data on a single digital platform to optimise security systems and make them more automated, more agile and more intelligent.

The security digital platform can be specifically tailored to the requirements of each customer. It offers a host of functions and simplifies operators’ tasks, from anticipation to forensics, surveillance, and incident detection and resolution.

Because security and mobility are closely interconnected, the platform can host customers’ mobility-related applications — road traffic management, pollution monitoring, public transport administration, traffic incident management, etc. — and process application data to ensure operational efficiency and continuity in any given location (sensitive site, city, neighbourhood, airport, etc.).

Based on a private, public or hybrid cloud architecture, the platform benefits from the Group’s investments over recent years in the key digital technologies — cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, Big Data and connectivity.

The new platform is a game-changer for security operators, bringing them the agility and intelligence they need to provide optimum security for sensitive sites, cities and large-scale events.

Use case scenario of end-to-end incident handling on the new Thales platform

At a large-scale event, several sensors detect a suspicious package. The data from these sensors is correlated on the platform, which quickly confirms the incident and provides the experts with the additional information they need, such as the level of risk, the area affected and the number of people in the vicinity.

Security command personnel use the platform to quickly make a decision, advise all relevant stakeholders and coordinate agents on the ground. The platform also analyses event attendance data so that operators can communicate efficiently with the public, only alerting the people in the affected area so that a possible evacuation can be conducted more smoothly and the incident can be resolved swiftly and efficiently.