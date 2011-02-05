Waterfall Security Solutions Announces Waterfall For Intrusion Detection Systems

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Waterfall Security Solutions announced the release of their new product Waterfall for Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS). The new product enables intrusion detection sensors to monitor operations technology (OT) and industrial control system (ICS) networks from information technology (IT) networks without risk to the monitored networks.

Security monitoring on IT networks is a mature discipline, but even mature industrial enterprises have limited visibility into OT networks because of the security risks that monitoring connectivity introduces. Waterfall for IDS enables industrial enterprises to extend the reach of their central security monitoring operations into operations networks without risk. Waterfall for IDS provides hardware-enforced security that deploys transparently between OT networks and IDS sensors. Hardware-enforced security enables the OT sensors to be deployed confidently on IT networks where those sensors can be conveniently adjusted and updated by central security analysts.

Waterfall’s patented family of unidirectional products secure OT perimeters in a wide range of industries, supporting a wide range of communications paradigms. Waterfall products ensure visibility into and disciplined control of operations networks for industrial enterprises.