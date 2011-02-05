Honeywell expands its OmniAssureTM access control solution suite with OmniAssureTM Touch

November 2019 by Marc Jacob

Honeywell is expanding its OmniAssureTM access control reader product line with the launch of the OmniAssureTM Touch access control solution. OmniAssure Touch provides advanced security against credential cloning and reader tampering, increases operator productivity when deploying mobile credentials, and is interoperable with a range of credential technologies and panel communication protocols. The passive intent access control readers help people get into an area faster – just with the touch of a finger – no swiping of a card or a phone is necessary.

OmniAssure Touch provides:

• Ultra-secure protection: protects against credential cloning and replay attacks with technology that is fully compliant with OSDP Secure Channel Protocol (SCP) and the latest DESFire EV2 encryption standards; readers wipe encryption and certificate data when device tampering has been detected with all form factors available with a capacitive touch keypad for two-factor authentication;

• Exceptional adaptability: features hassle-free, user friendly mobile credential capabilities that eliminate the need to present a phone to the reader; easy migration from legacy prox to smart and mobile technologies; as well as configure reader settings in the field via mobile app;

• A comprehensive solution: saves time by deploying mobile credentials directly through Honeywell’s WIN-PAK, WINMAG and Pro-Watch integrated security suites, revokes mobile credentials in real-time, and transforms the way people interact with your building using the Honeywell Vector Occupant App; and

• Easy to configure: leverages the Honeywell Utility app which allows installers to configure the readers in the field or wherever they use the app making installation and configuration easier and faster.

OmniAssure Touch is ideally suited for enterprise and critical infrastructure environments across a wide variety of industries including defense, education, pharma, utilities and financial. The Honeywell suite of OmniAssure readers incorporate smart card technology to manage access control, logical (PC) access, storage of biometric templates, parking, ePurse and many other applications requiring reliable read/write cards. Learn more about OmniAssure Touch here.