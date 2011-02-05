Thales and Gemalto are granted antitrust clearance in the United States

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Reference is made to the joint press release by Thales and Gemalto dated 27 March 2018 in relation to the launch of the recommended all-cash offer by Thales for all the issued and outstanding shares of Gemalto (the Offer), the publication of the Offer Document, and the joint press release of Thales and Gemalto dated 10 August 2018 in relation to the further extension of the Acceptance Period. Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Document.

Thales and Gemalto announce today that they have received Regulatory Clearance for US antitrust approval, as the Stipulation and Order related to their agreement with the United States Department of Justice, which was announced on 1 March 2019, has been entered by the court.

Together with the antitrust clearances obtained in China, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa, Turkey, the European Union, Australia and Mexico, and clearances relating to foreign investments obtained in Australia, Canada and the United States (CFIUS), Thales and Gemalto have obtained 12 of the required 14 Regulatory Approvals. Thales and Gemalto continue to work constructively with the competent authorities in Russia.

Thales and Gemalto expect to close the Offer in March 2019.

Further announcements will be made if and when a Regulatory Clearance has been obtained or the Offer Condition with respect to Regulatory Clearances is satisfied, waived or has become incapable of being satisfied, or as otherwise required by applicable law. As announced on 10 August 2018, the Acceptance Period has been further extended by Thales in accordance with a dispensation granted by the Dutch financial markets authority (AFM) and will end two weeks after the fulfilment of the Offer Condition with respect to Regulatory Clearances or the waiver thereof (but no later than the Long Stop Date).