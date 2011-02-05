Syniverse and Tata Communications announce a partnership

March 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Syniverse and Tata Communications extend their relationship to create the first fully-managed, end-to-end IPX network interconnection partnership. It will offer operators better visibility, customer service and control of the data flowing across their interconnected networks.

This strategic IPX network partnership means that Syniverse and Tata Communications will work closely together to manage traffic so that there is higher quality service, increased capacity and improved connectivity for data travelling between the two companies’ networks. The partnership is backed by their network expertise and platforms that support 5G and internet of things (IoT), creating a comprehensive and reliable foundation for mobility services worldwide.