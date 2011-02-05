Device Authority Appoints Ramesh Kesanupalli as Board Member

Based in Silicon Valley, Ramesh Kesanupalli brings over 30 years of Industry experience with over 15 years in cybersecurity. In 2013, Ramesh co-founded the FIDO (Fast IDentity Online) Alliance, an open industry association with a focused mission: authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. Now recognized as an international standard, FIDO Alliance is based on his foundational patents and he continues to play a key role on the board of FIDO Alliance and its executive committee with an influencing voice on the future direction of the Alliance.

Ramesh also founded Nok Nok Labs, a FIDO Alliance-based market leader in next generation authentication for cloud, mobile and IoT applications. Prior to FIDO and Nok Nok, he was Chief Technology Officer at Validity Sensors Inc. Previously, Ramesh was responsible for product operations along with marketing and business development in his role of SVP and General Manager of Worldwide Product Operations at Phoenix Technologies.

Ramesh was previously part of the CTO forum for Business Software Alliance in the cybersecurity advisory panel for the US Federal Government. He also co-founded a video streaming company which was acquired by Akamai and was the founder of Middle Tier software provider for wireless Carriers for IP services delivery, Kinera, Inc., (Telsima, Inc.), where he served as CEO for over eight years.