Rainer Rehm appointed as Data Privacy Officer and CISO Central Europe at Zscaler

March 2019 by Marc Jacob

Zscaler, announces the appointment of Rainer Rehm as Data Privacy Officer (DPO) for the company and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the Central Europe Region. As DPO, he is responsible for identifying and merging business and technical digitisation efforts among companies and organisations. With this function, customers now have at their disposal access to critical data security and data protection to help them transform their networks and move applications to the cloud securely.

Rainer Rehm was most recently responsible for the construction and development of the digital logistics and transport platform, RIO, where he was a security architect, and held the role of data protection coordinator at MAN Truck & Bus. Prior to that, he worked in the areas of information security, business continuity management and risk management at Siemens and later for the joint venture, Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), where he introduced security solutions based on enterprise requirements.

Rainer Rehm is also the founder of the Information Security Academy IS @ R ² in Munich. In Germany, he co-founded one of the first (ISC) ² chapters and continues to serve on the Board of Management. He is also a member of the European Advisory Council (EAC), a committee representing (ISC) ² members in the EMEA region.