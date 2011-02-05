Thales and Airbus sign joint agreement to detect cyber threats

October 2019 by Patrick LEBRETON

Thales and Airbus CyberSecurity, two European leaders in critical information systems and cybersecurity, join forces to support operators of essential services against cyber attacks

Airbus CyberSecurity and Thales, two European leaders in cybersecurity, have signed a partnership agreement to offer a unique solution against cyber attacks. The solution will combine the file analysis system Orion Malware from Airbus CyberSecurity with Thales’s intrusion detection system Cybels Sensor, which obtained Security Visa from the French national cybersecurity agency (ANSSI) in April 2019.

This cooperation will enable the two companies to offer the best detection solution on the market, increasing the overall level of cyber defence for businesses and organisations. The partnership for the French market aims to help operators of essential services (OESs) reinforce cyber protection measures required by ANSSI with the Military Programming Law (LPM) -which is similar to the European Network and Information Systems (NIS) directive.

The Cybels Sensor detection system from Thales enables OESs and businesses to detect cyber attacks by confidently monitoring their networks. Through real-time analyses of large data volumes to detect potential threats, the sensor alerts cybersecurity teams as early as possible to maximise the protection of monitored networks. Customers already equipped with this solution include Le Groupe La Poste as well as large programmes such as the Galileo’s security systems.

In conjunction with the Orion Malware solution developed by Airbus CyberSecurity, suspicious files captured on a network by Cybels Sensor are analysed in depth in less than a minute. After the analysis, Orion Malware returns a report detailing the risks and indicators of compromise. A summary accessible to non-experts is also provided to efficiently prepare the response to the incident.

At the cutting-edge of research, and already in operation to protect institutional and corporate customers, Orion Malware works like a detonation chamber for malware. It combines the best static and dynamic detection engines to detect the stealthiest malware threats. Orion also integrates artificial intelligence to improve the classification of detected malware.

Thanks to the combination of Orion Malware with Cybels Sensor, businesses and organisations can now enhance the overall efficiency of their cyber protection. While offering an unparalleled level of detection, the solution is easy to implement and is fully adapted and optimised for Security Operations Centres (SOCs), incident response and cyber threat intelligence operations. It therefore reduces the costs of operating and protecting IT infrastructure.

