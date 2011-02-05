ITrust acquires a stake in Irish start-up 4Securitas

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

ITrust, a cybersecurity service provider and software developer, announced today at the Assises de la Sécurité tradeshow the acquisition of a significant share in the Irish start-up 4Securitas and the official launch of a strategic cybersecurity partnership.

.

ITrust develops innovative cybersecurity technologies and provides key companies in France and across the world with cutting-edge software and SOC platforms, notably its flagship AI technology Reveelium. Since its creation in 2007, the company has experienced an annualised growth rate of more than 50% and order intake amounts to more than €4 million. With the ambition of becoming the european leader in the sector of artificial intelligence applied to cybersecurity, ITrust continues its strategic development to constantly improve its offer and thus keep providing its clients with the highest security levels. The acquisition of a share in 4Securitas marks the beginning of a strong technological alliance and a significant scaleup for the two innovators. The terms and conditions as well as the valuation will remain confidential.

Founded in 2017, 4Securitas is an Irish AI and cybersecurity specialist and the developer of the ACSIA software (Automated Cyber Security Application), an EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) technology that allows clients to seamlessly identify and repel cyberattacks through a customer-centred AI platform.

The acquisition entails both financial and technological exchanges between the companies and ultimately the development of a complete security operations offering from detection to elimination of cyber threats, supported by ITrust’s SOC technology. The many clients of ITrust using its Reveelium SOC will be able to benefit from the ACSIA update starting January 2020. This will allow them to strengthen their information systems, IoT and cloud security detection and control tools.

Jean-NicolasPiotrowski, ITrust COO and David Ofer, ITrust Vice President, both said: “We are delighted to welcome 4Securitas in ITrust technological ecosystem. With more than 200 clients worldwide, this new alliance will allow us to generate deep synergies and to reinforce our clients’ security thanks to cutting-edge cyber supervision and monitoring solutions. 4Securitas’ expertise in cybersecurity and software development is well-known and is a perfect match with ITrust’s innovation-driven DNA”.

Donal Kerr and Stefan Uygur, the two co-founders added: “We are very excited to launch this strategic partnership with ITrust, to scale up together and to move the company to the next stages of growth. This unique deal goes well beyond a simple shareholder/participation relationship. ITrust and 4Securitas will collaborate closely to develop and strengthen respective technologies and to protect companies in the EU and beyond. The deal will bring our two teams closer together and help us build a unique skillset to develop innovative cybersecurity solutions for the global market.”

About ITrust

Founded in 2007, ITrust is a service (security audit, advisory and training) and cybersecurity software development company. Thanks to two innovative software developed by ITrust, the company became a key player in vulnerability monitoring with the solution IKare, as well as unknown attacks detection, APT and malicious behaviours via behavioural analysis with Reveelium. ITrust also proposes a Security Operation Centre (SOC) that allows companies that want to outsource their IS’s security to maximise their cyber protection while ensuring the continuous availability of their services.

Based in Labège (Toulouse, France), ITrust has offices in Paris (Issy-les-Moulineaux) and New York City. The company has more than 200 clients in France and worldwide including Nutrition & Santé, some regional banks and employs about 50 people.

About 4Securitas

With headquarters in the Silicon Valley of Europe, in Dublin, Ireland, 4Securitas with strong and highly experienced management team is developing an EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) product called ACSIA (Automated Cybersecurity Interactive Application), a unique and highly innovative cyberdefense monitoring, alerting and remediation solution that will revolutionize the concept of cybersecurity when it comes to end-point security. Simple and effective security solutions for enterprises enabling faster routes to addressing cybersecurity incidents and events and enable teams to automatically detecting and responding to threats as they arise.