Tenable Expands Partner Ecosystem to Span the Cyber Exposure Lifecycle

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Tenable®, Inc announced the expansion of its Cyber Exposure ecosystem with new and enhanced technology integrations from leading vendors in public cloud infrastructure, SIEM and IT Service Management solutions. This news follows Tenable’s announcement of new innovations to automatically discover and assess rogue assets across on-premises and cloud environments. Together, they enable customers to manage, measure and reduce cyber risk holistically through greater visibility across the modern attack surface plus integrated security and IT workflows for faster detection and remediation.

New and enhanced integrations to help customers address the Cyber Exposure lifecycle include:

IT Service Management: ServiceNow

Tenable recently enhanced its integration with ServiceNow, adding its Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) to ServiceNow Security Operations and ITSM integrations to help joint customers prioritize, filter and view vulnerabilities for remediation based on the actual risk they pose to the business. Customers can also sync their vulnerability data up to 400 percent faster by ingesting multiple Tenable vulnerability data streams simultaneously into ServiceNow Vulnerability Response and the ServiceNow CMDB. The enhanced integration now includes support for ServiceNow Madrid.

Public Cloud Infrastructure: AWS Security Hub

Amazon Web Services recently announced the general availability of AWS Security Hub, a service that gives customers a central place to manage security and compliance across an AWS environment. The AWS Connector for Tenable.io® is designed to automatically and continuously discover and track asset changes in AWS cloud environments to ensure all instances are known and assessed for exposure with every change. With the life of cloud workloads commonly measured in hours, the AWS Connector solves a key challenge of achieving accurate visibility into cyber risk by creating a consolidated view of all cloud-based assets within Tenable.io. This empowers security teams to manage Cyber Exposure across the entire modern attack surface with a complete picture.

SIEM: IBM QRadar

IBM has released a new integration with Tenable.io and IBM QRadar to help customers gain comprehensive visibility into enterprise data across on-premises and cloud-based environments. Customers can create reports, schedule scans and identify vulnerabilities and apply analytics to accelerate investigations and reduce the impact of incidents. The Tenable.io integration complements the existing integration with Tenable.sc™ (formerly SecurityCenter).