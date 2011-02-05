Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Business News

Jon Taylor-Goy Joins SureCloud

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud, a provider of cybersecurity services and cloud-based, Integrated Risk Management solutions, has appointed Jon Taylor-Goy as EMEA Sales Manager for the cybersecurity division. Jon will be instrumental in helping drive business growth, as well as establishing complimentary new service lines.

Jon’s expertise spans business growth, product development, and go-to-market strategies in the areas of IT risk management and governance.

Jon brings more than 18 years of in-depth experience in IT sales, specialising in cybersecurity, risk, and compliance. Prior to joining SureCloud, Jon worked at NCC Group for 18 years, working his way up to Head of Business Development, Risk Management, and Governance, where he formed a key role in the business development function that saw the company grow from 100 staff in one location to more than 2,000 worldwide.




See previous articles

    











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 