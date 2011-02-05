Jon Taylor-Goy Joins SureCloud

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

SureCloud, a provider of cybersecurity services and cloud-based, Integrated Risk Management solutions, has appointed Jon Taylor-Goy as EMEA Sales Manager for the cybersecurity division. Jon will be instrumental in helping drive business growth, as well as establishing complimentary new service lines.

Jon’s expertise spans business growth, product development, and go-to-market strategies in the areas of IT risk management and governance.

Jon brings more than 18 years of in-depth experience in IT sales, specialising in cybersecurity, risk, and compliance. Prior to joining SureCloud, Jon worked at NCC Group for 18 years, working his way up to Head of Business Development, Risk Management, and Governance, where he formed a key role in the business development function that saw the company grow from 100 staff in one location to more than 2,000 worldwide.