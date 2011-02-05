Proficio Partners with PatternEx to Bring Artificial Intelligence-based Threat Detection to Proficio Clients

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Proficio announced a partnership with PatternEx, actor in AI enabled cyber threat detection, and their Virtual Analyst Platform. Proficio chose PatternEx because of their Virtual Analyst Platform’s ability to detect advanced attacks and to create custom models that target specific attacks faced by Proficio’s clients.

MDR providers benefit from deploying PatternEx in their Security Operations Centers (SOCs) because the software significantly increases advanced threat detection abilities, minimizes false positives and reduces time to detection and remediation times. PatternEx’s Virtual Analyst Platform enables senior security analysts to leverage successful threat hunting tactics into customized AI-based threat models that can be used by all security analysts. Analyst investigation time is significantly reduced through Auto-Correlation which creates an instant attack story with relationships mapped across the cyber kill chain.

PatternEx Virtual Analyst Platform performs at scale with features such as:

• 1000+ Security analytics, 100+ pre-packaged models, custom model creation, and easy operationalization of AI models

• Multi-tenant UI and API based workflows

• Automatic and massively scalable data lake management and ML data transformation