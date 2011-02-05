Check Point Receives Highest Security Effectiveness Score in NSS Labs’ Second Breach Prevention System Test

August 2019 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced it has earned the highest security effectivess score in NSS Labs’ second Breach Prevention System (BPS) Group Test. NSS Labs tested Check Point’s Next Generation Firewall Security Gateway, Threat Prevention and Advanced Endpoint Security, earning the solution a “Recommended” rating for its security effectiveness and TCO per protected Mbps. The rating further validates Check Point’s ongoing ability to protect organizations by preventing the most advanced cyber attacks.

Of the group tested, Check Point achieved the highest security effectiveness score. In addition, Check Point received a block score of 100 percent for malware prevention for email and web, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate.

NSS Labs, Inc., a globally trusted source for independent, fact-based cyber security testing, awarded Check Point a “Recommended” rating for the third time this year – and an unprecedented 20 times since NSS Labs began testing its solutions in 2010.