Telecom Egypt and Juniper Networks Partner to Enable Digital Transformation for Egypt’s Enterprises

June 2019 by Pierre Kouliche

Telecom Egypt (EGX: ETEL) and Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this week in Cairo further cementing Juniper’s position as a strategic technology provider for Telecom Egypt. This MoU will highlight the companies’ intent to scope the Egyptian business landscape for shared opportunities to provide IP-based, high-performance networking solutions to enterprises. Telecom Egypt will also have the option to become an authorized resale partner of Juniper’s technology solutions in Egypt.

Furthermore, Telecom Egypt, the country’s longest established and most prominent telecom operator, is also upgrading its own network infrastructure to include Juniper Networks MX Series 5G Universal Routing Platform, QFX Series Data Center Switches and SRX Series Next-Generation Firewalls. This will create a secure, high-capacity infrastructure from the core and data centers to the network edge and is uniquely designed to carry fixed, mobile, voice and data services traffic for domestic and business connectivity, including 5G services when launched.

News highlights:

Egypt is increasingly focused on digital transformation with the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology (MCIT), announcing a four-step strategy, ICT 2030, to support new ICT initiatives that will help to drive the country’s economic growth domestically, regionally and internationally.

With the ongoing drive around digital transformation, it is expected that Egyptian enterprises will have increased demand for best-in-class networking solutions, services and professional support to help create fast, secure business infrastructures. Telecom Egypt’s new network is being built using numerous routing, switching and security solutions from Juniper, comprised of Juniper Networks® MX Series, QFX Series and SRX Series.

Telecom Egypt has deployed Juniper’s single operating system, Junos® OS, simplifying and streamlining operations.

Juniper is also providing a range of professional support services to Telecom Egypt to help plan, build and operate its network infrastructure.