Zscaler appoints James Cater as Vice President and General Manager of EMEA

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

Zscaler, Inc. has appointed James Cater as Vice President and General Manager for the EMEA region. With more than 25 years of experience in security, Cater will drive growth across the region while adding and expanding relationships with local, regional, and global partners.

Cater joins Zscaler following his years at NetScout and, prior to that, Tata Communications, where he built and scaled these companies’ organisations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

James studied Computer Science at Portsmouth University, UK, and has developed his leadership skills at the Institute of Directors (IOD), Cranfield University, Institute of Management Development (IMD), Tuck School of Business, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).