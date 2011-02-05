NTT Security launches Women in Cybersecurity Awards in Europe

June 2019 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

NTT Security has launched its inaugural Women in Cybersecurity Awards as part of an initiative to recognise and inspire talented female professionals and newcomers in the cybersecurity industry.

The new awards, developed in partnership with Global Digital Women (GDW), will recognise the voices of women in cybersecurity across Europe and change perceptions of them as well as inspire young women to consider a career in the sector. With women representing 26% of NTT Security workforce in Europe, the project also forms part of NTT Security’s long-term drive to improve upon the gender gap.

Applicants can apply themselves or nominate female experts in the cybersecurity industry. There are two categories: ‘Newcomer’, which celebrates women who have been working in the cybersecurity sector for under 5 years or who have recently completed a cybersecurity-based degree and ‘Professional’ for women who have been managing a cybersecurity team or been involved with the industry for five or more years.

The awards are open for entries from now until 16th August in the DACH region: Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and until 13th September in Northern Europe: UK, Benelux and Nordics. Finalists will be chosen by a panel of independent experts, with the winners announced at Information Security World (ISW), a series of established industry events held by NTT Security in Vienna on 17th September and London on 15th October 2019.