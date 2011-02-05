GTT Appoints Ernie Ortega as Division President, Americas Promotes Jesper Aagaard to Lead Expanded Europe Division

June 2019 by Marc Jacob

GTT Communications, Inc. announced today that the company has appointed Ernie Ortega as Division President, Americas. Mr. Ortega will lead the expanded Americas Division, including enterprise, channel, carrier and government clients. GTT also promoted Jesper Aagaard to an expanded role as Division President, Europe including the UK region. Each Division leads all primary client experience functions including sales, quoting, ordering, service delivery and overall client account management to drive revenue growth for GTT.

Mr. Ortega brings extensive industry experience to GTT with a strong record of delivering revenue growth. Mr. Ortega was most recently CEO of Towerstream. Previously, Mr. Ortega held senior executive roles at Colt Technology Services, Cogent, and XO Communications, and he began his career at MCI. Mr. Aagaard has served as president of GTT’s Europe Division since joining from GTT’s acquisition of Interoute in 2018. Martin Ford will continue to lead the UK region, reporting to Mr. Aagaard. Jeff Beer will continue to lead the Carrier business in the Americas, reporting to Mr. Ortega.